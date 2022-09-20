Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I saw your hint suggesting that people should keep a list of their meds with them. I do so, and every time I see a doctor (which is frequently at my age of 81), that list saves me a ton of frustration. I keep my list on my computer and easily update it every time there is a change.

I include the name and dosage of the medication, the doctor who prescribed it, time of day I take it and what it is for. I include over-the-counter meds and supplements, i.e., everything I take. On the back, I keep a list of my hospitalizations and immunizations. My list is easily maintained and keeps me from having to remember everything I take off the top of my head. When asked, I just hand them my list.

