Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I love your column, though the recent letters about abusive siblings and your responses have me concerned. The cultural pressure in the US for victims to somehow be responsible for getting abusive people to change is a damaging and ineffective response to bullies.

I can’t imagine that you would encourage a child being bullied to just be kinder to their bully, thinking it will decrease the abuse.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.