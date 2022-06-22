Juneteenth was not a holiday I understood, never hearing of it until relatively recent years, or, for that matter, recognizing its significance. The simple reason for that is I am not African-American. Now, I have learned the holiday connects to the date, June 19, 1865, when Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, “The people of Texas are informed that all slaves are free.”
For the formerly enslaved of Texas, the news arrived more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, two months after the surrender of the Confederacy at the Appomattox Court House, two months after the death of President Lincoln by an assassin’s bullet.
For most of my life, the facts and brutality of slavery eluded me. The Antelope Valley Press covered Juneteenth celebrations in Sun Village and Jackie Robinson Park, but I didn’t really get it. I simply could not find it to be very relatable in my life as a middle-of-the-road, middle-aged white guy.
About six years ago, all this hit me in the solar plexus, in a conversation at work. My High Desert Medical Group colleague, James Milton, described for me his early life in the cotton fields of Arkansas and shared information about his grandfather, born in slavery and emancipated into Jim Crow after the terrors of Reconstruction. It came in a flash. All my Black friends were descended from slaves. I never considered it.
“My grandfather, William Milton, was born in 1860, born in slavery, then free,” my friend said.
James Milton, who holds a doctorate, told me about his travels in Africa. He showed me photos he took of the Senegal prison where captured Africans were held before passing through the “Door of No Return” and loaded onto ships for “The Middle Passage,” the journey to slavery.
The dead were thrown into the sea and survivors were sold at auction on arrival in the New World.
It was a lot to take in. I grew up in a “Pleasantville” San Fernando Valley suburb. My high school, John H. Francis Polytechnic, was mostly white, with smaller numbers of Latino, Asian-American and almost no Black students. I can recall two.
Joining the Army, in 1972, at 19, I was naive, thinking the Civil Rights Act just about fixed everything. But I had waded into the Army’s multi-racial ranks and my education was only beginning.
The Army of Cold War Germany had a mix of interracial resentments. Everyone worked together in the field and garrison by day and we partied separately in town at night. Sometimes we brawled along racial lines.
What I learned in the Army about hopes for relations that could transcend race, was that we could live and work together, white, Black, brown, all others. Training and attitude was set, mostly by great sergeants, non-commissioned officers.
At our best, we could respect one another and try to understand the others’ experience. The military is great about that. It is a leveler and its full integration pre-dated, by a couple of decades, the civilian world.
James Milton and I served as paratroopers, his Vietnam service in the 82nd Airborne Division, rightly dubbed “The All American Division.” It’s a bond that transcends race, but not always.
The tragedy of Vietnam was white and Black, we lived and died together, but when I got home, in 1966, you could not live on the same block.
Black soldiers and other minorities, periodically faced prejudice and in many cases, overcame adversity, shook it off and continued to march, deserving the respect of their fellow troops.
In some cases, we did learn to understand each other better and even grew friendships that diminished racial differences.
Juneteenth is just a reminder of living with the burden of history, but not being destroyed by it.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he works on veteran issues and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.