Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I’m a 35-year-old woman with no children who has been happily single for over two years, keeping to myself and not dating on purpose. Recently, I had to attend an event, and I was approached by a very pleasant man who is about four years younger than me. He seems very intelligent, well-spoken and is fairly attractive. He asked me out on a date, and we had a nice time together, talking well into the evening.

After getting to know him a little better, he told me that he identifies as nonbinary and is pansexual. I consider myself an open-minded person, and I don’t judge anyone for who they are. However, I have only ever been attracted to and dated cisgender, straight men. His announcement was a bombshell to me, just because he acted so into me and uses he/him pronouns. I guess after two years of not dating at all, I have lost the ability to pick up on things like this. I still like him and wouldn’t mind being his friend, but I don’t know if I’m the right person for him to date, and I don’t want to hurt his feelings.

