I got word from France, from a Normandy family friend, Jerome Dupouvoir, that we lost the gift to the world that Leon Gautier was, right up until the age of 100.

The venerable Gautier lived in the Normandy town of Ouistreham where British 6th Airborne Division troops glided in to take “Pegasus Bridge” named for the glider men who captured it, and the Brit paratroopers who helped guard it with their lives. Throughout D-Day, the 6th Airborne fought like red devis so Nazi tanks couldn’t throw the Allies back into the sea.

