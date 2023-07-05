I got word from France, from a Normandy family friend, Jerome Dupouvoir, that we lost the gift to the world that Leon Gautier was, right up until the age of 100.
The venerable Gautier lived in the Normandy town of Ouistreham where British 6th Airborne Division troops glided in to take “Pegasus Bridge” named for the glider men who captured it, and the Brit paratroopers who helped guard it with their lives. Throughout D-Day, the 6th Airborne fought like red devis so Nazi tanks couldn’t throw the Allies back into the sea.
Our ranks were earlier diminished on June 23 with the death at 98 of Clifford Stump of Grapevine, Texas. Clifford rode a glider in on D-Day with the 82nd Airborne Division. Gautier waded ashore with Kieffer Commando, a green beret Free French commando force. He was the last of its 177 members.
Gautier joined up with the Free French forces of Gen. Charles DeGaulle a couple of years before D-Day. There was a falling out between French forces who surrendered to Nazi Germany and others who decided, very personally, to fight on against Hitler.
Before D-Day, Gautier fought as Free French in the Congo, Syria, and Lebanon before shipping out to join the commandos in England led by Capt. Phillipe Kieffer.
Do you remember the line at the end of “Casablanca?” Humphrey Bogart and Claude Raines, bantered as “Rick” the American adventurer, and the droll Frenchman, “Inspector Louis.” The line went from Louis, “Ricky, I hear there’s a Free French garrison in Brazzaville,” and Bogey responds, “Louis, I think this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
The rogues from the screenplay dropped their cynical act and committed fully to the fight for freedom. So did Leon Gautier. He was one of those Free French based in the Brazzaville garrison, but he was real. Cliff Stump was real too, and he was in Normandy for the 79th D-Day anniversary about two weeks before went airborne for eternity. It was an honor to meet Cliff.
Last year, I jumped with paratrooper vets of the Liberty Jump Team at Normandy, and plan to again next year to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the crusade in Europe to liberate a suffering humanity. Our vet paratrooper teammates are sons and daughters, and grandsons and granddaughters of the troops that waged that fight.
Some of us are also parents of grown children who tried to save Afghanistan from a new dark age and Iraq from a bloody-handed dictator after 9/11, and who serve on freedom’s frontiers right now.
Last year, at D-Day’s 78th anniversary my friend from Army days, retired Col. Stu Watkins joined me in a walk along Utah Beach. Our patient spouses, Julia and Katy, watched us read inscriptions on beach monuments. We discovered two that were unfamiliar to us. One was to the Free French who came ashore with American and British allies to liberate their homeland.
The second monument stunned us. When Stu was a captain in his twenties, and I a slightly younger sergeant, we served together in the 8th Infantry Division, a keystone NATO unit, with the motto “These Are My Credentials.”
Six weeks after D-Day, the motto stuck when a Nazi general demanded the credentials of the 8th Infantry assistant division commander, pointed to his heavily armed and unshaven G.I.s and said “These are my credentials.” Then he demanded the Nazi’s side arm, and surrender, and got it.
The stone with the “Crazy 8” and its Golden Arrow said in French and American, “In memory of the Brave Soldiers of the 8th Infantry Division Who Landed Here on July 4, 1944.” They landed a month after D-Day and fought until the end of the war in Europe, all the way to VE-Day. Along with so many others, they paid in blood for this year’s 4th of July, 2023. They earned their credentials. And Leon Gautier and Cliff Stump just earned their forever wings.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed to Iraq to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. He serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
