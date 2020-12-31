When I was in my teenage years, if asked who my fa- vorite writer was I would name Ernest Hemingway without hesitation.
He wrote numerous books of fiction about being in- volved in the world where warfare was a popular topic.
As I slogged through my adult years, I became ded- icated to the wondrous spy fictions written by John le Carre, who died this month at age 89, leaving 25 excellent novels on bookshelves around the world.
His work was so well done, many of the novels were con- verted into delightful screen- plays.
My favorite among his films was “The Russia House,” which starred the popular Sean Connery (as Barley, a London book pub- lisher), who had a remark- able, suave personality in every movie role. The “se- riously beautiful” Michelle Pfeiffer played the female lead, Katya.
With its wonderful title, “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold,” was pub-
Vernacular Vern Lawson
lished in 1963. It catapult- ed le Carre to international fame. Famed writer Graham Greene called it “the best spy story I have ever read.”
The writer’s childhood was colorfully spent with a fa- ther who could only be called a con man.
After reading several of
the novels, I decided that le Carre’s secret was the avoid- ance of clichés, which I be- lieve often soil many books.
Then one day, I was skim- ming through one of his books and the phrase “salt of the Earth” leaped off the page.
But later I realize that it was just one of his characters who had sullied the text with the overused phrase, not le Carre himself.
His description of spies explained that “What do you think spies are: Priests, saints and martyrs? They’re
a squalid procession of vain fools, traitors, too, yes: Pan- sies, sadists and drunkards, people who play cowboys and Indians to brighten their rotten lives.”
One of his anchor charac- ters was George Smiley, de- scribed as the dowdy, pudgy, restless and brilliant intelli- gence official. He often faced his Russian nemesis, Karla, a KGB mastermind.
The novels expose many dark-stained characters that most of us believe we’ve nev- er met.
In his later years, le Carre
drew such well sketched char- acters as in “A Most Wanted Man.” One reviewer wrote, “The sheer desperation of those whose job it is to pres- ent another 9/11, another Madrid commuter train, an- other London Tube attack, is written as a slow-burning fire in every line and that’s what makes it nearly impossible to mark the page and go to sleep.”
The death of the sharp spy novelist means that his fol- lowers will have to give up on expecting another book from him this or any other year.
