One of the questions the day of Sept. 11 raises is “Did you know anyone who died in the Towers?” I did not know Rick Rescorla, but I knew about him because he was a battle buddy of my news boss, Joe Galloway, co-author of “We Were Soldiers Once … and Young.”
On the front cover of the book Galloway wrote with his partner, Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Moore, Rescorla is photographed at the Battle of Ia Drang in Vietnam, running with M-16, bayonet fixed.
In the movie “We Were Soldiers,” Sam Elliott plays the world’s saltiest Sgt. Major, Basil Plumley. In the middle of the fight in the Ia Drang Valley, Plumley tosses an M-16 to a young Joe Galloway and said, “Ain’t no non-combatants today, sonny. Prepare to defend yourself.”
Rescorla was a 1st Cav lieutenant, born in Wales. At Ia Drang he kept his soldiers’ spirits up singing Welsh warrior songs as the North Vietnamese Army tried, and failed, to overwhelm their perimeter.
After the Army, Rescorla was security chief for the investment firm Morgan Stanley. On the day that the al-Qaida terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center, Rescorla was credited with saving the lives of 2,700 people who managed to get down dozens of flights of stairs in good order because he had persistently trained them to do so. He believed correctly the Towers were terrorist targets.
Rescorla was a professional soldier who faced danger with stoicism. He died going back to evacuate more people in the South Tower when it collapsed. From such stuff comes the weave of heroes and legends.
My wife Julia asks me why 9/11 holds such emotion for me so many years later. She is continuously interested in human motivations. My answer was, and is, that generations have key dates. For one generation, it’s the attack on Pearl Harbor. For a succeeding generation, the assassination of John F. Kennedy. In our family, 9/11 set a path of consequence and misfortune.
The morning millions watched on TV as the planes hit the towers, my son summoned me downstairs with a shout, “Dad! Come down! You have to see!” I was chief editor of the Antelope Valley Press at the time.
My first call was to our local newsmaker, the world’s most famous Marine Corps drill instructor, the late, great R. Lee Ermey, of “Full Metal Jacket” and “Mail Call” movie and TV fame.
“We’re at war,” Ermey, a Vietnam veteran, told me. “We’ve been attacked.” I rushed to the Valley Press newsroom, and our front page with the Twin Towers ablaze was “INFAMY.” Like Pearl Harbor and “a day that will live in infamy.”
The attack cemented my son’s plan to join the Marines, with Gunny, as key “influencer.” From his first steps off the fabled “yellow footprints” that recruits hit coming off the bus, the D.I.’s message to my son was “You’re going to war. You can expect to be in it.” He went to war in Iraq and Afghanistan. He survived, and lives with that.
The 9/11 attack set me, and the Gunny, on a path to Iraq. Together, we visited National Guard troops I would deploy with as embedded reporter in 2003. When our unit deployed, Ermey caught up with them at Camp Victory on the Iraqi border. He made many such trips.
Nearly all today’s recruits have no memory of 9/11, the vast majority born before the attack. One historian noted that, for them, 9/11 is as distant in time as Pearl Harbor. Some say recruitment is down because the military is “woke,” but I don’t believe that. Absence of an external threat drops interest, and also, lowers understanding of why the military is vital to national survival.
What remains clear more than 20 years later, is the United States military is essential to balance out the threats to human freedom and dignity posed by totalitarian regimes — Russia and China being key examples. This was true when I served 50 years ago, and it remains true today.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran who covered the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press, he serves as Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s appointee on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Commission.
