January, amongst other things, is Thyroid Awareness Month.
The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck, right above your collarbone and below your voice box. It is a very important gland responsible for producing hormones crucial to numerous body processes. Thyroid hormones affect your heart, brain, liver and kidneys. Too many or too few thyroid hormones can cause disruptions in the healthy functioning of your vital organs.
A malfunctioning thyroid shows up with a wide range of symptoms, such as dry skin, weight gain, excessive tiredness, sleepiness, intolerance to heat and cold, infertility, diarrhea, constipation, decreased vision and changes in mental health.
Thyroid diseases are common disorders worldwide. Thyroid gland disorders may involve underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism), overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism), thyroid swelling (goiter) and benign and malignant (cancerous) nodules. Each thyroid disorder has its own set of symptoms and consequential treatments. Early diagnosis is key.
The good news is that, once diagnosed and treated, it is possible to live a normal, healthy life. It is estimated that over 30 million Americans have thyroid dysfunction and some are undiagnosed and, consequently, untreated.
So, first things first. Learn to take the thyroid neck check:
• Have a hand-held mirror and a glass of water handy.
• With a mirror in your hand, focus on the lower front area of your neck, above the collarbone and below your voice box.
• While focusing on the lower neck area, slightly tip your head back, take a drink of water and swallow.
• As you swallow, look at your neck to check for any bulges or protrusions. Take note not to confuse the Adam’s apple with the thyroid gland.
• If you see any bulges or protrusions, see your physician for further diagnostic tests.
Your healthcare provider can carry out thyroid tests that can detect thyroid problems. Three thyroid hormones are commonly checked: Thyroxine (T4), triiodothyronine (T3), and stimulating thyroid hormone (TSH). These tests require a blood draw; the blood specimen is sent to a laboratory for testing. Some imaging tests, such as ultrasound and thyroid scans, also detect thyroid disorders and their causes.
You maybe symptom-free early on. Increased awareness of potential warning signals is important to report to your health-care provider as early as possible. Early treatment increases your chances of leading a healthy life, even with the diagnosis.
If you are diagnosed with thyroid disorder, here are some simple self-care tips recommended by the experts in the field:
• Take your medications as prescribed.
• Get regular thyroid exams to determine whether your medication need dosage adjustments.
• Don’t eat packaged food.
• Get some sunlight every day.
• Ensure a healthy sleep routine.
• Improve stress management.
• Consume whole carbohydrates, proteins and vitamins.
Hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism affect a person of any age and gender, though women are more affected than men. A lump or nodule in the thyroid gland does not translate to a malignant cancer. Most of the nodules are non-cancerous.
Most thyroid cancers, if detected early, can be cured by surgery. If diagnosed, restoring thyroid hormone balance most importantly requires diet management and sticking to your medication regimen as prescribed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.