Elvie Anchetta

January, amongst other things, is Thyroid Awareness Month.

The thyroid is a small, butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck, right above your collarbone and below your voice box. It is a very important gland responsible for producing hormones crucial to numerous body processes. Thyroid hormones affect your heart, brain, liver and kidneys. Too many or too few thyroid hormones can cause disruptions in the healthy functioning of your vital organs.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.