Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: After we retired, my husband and I bought a one-bedroom condo on the island of Maui, Hawaii. We always wanted to live here, and we made that dream a reality. Unfortunately, too many people thought they could just camp out in our living room. Some brought their kids and expected us to babysit for them while they took in the sights. A few others were people we barely knew.

We finally sent out an email that explained we are not a hotel and would not have room for visitors in a one-bedroom condo. We also requested that they visit us only if we invite them, because we were always busy with one project or another. We both work two days a week at jobs we love.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.