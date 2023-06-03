It seems like the wind blows about 30 mph from the southwest for a couple of days, then we have a calm day.
Then the wind blows about 30 mph from the northeast for a day or two, then it is calm again, then the cycle starts all over again.
With all the wind in the valley, an important gardening task is staking your trees.
Plants do not have bones like us, but they do have skeletons. They are found in three places. One is around each cell in the plant. Each cell is surrounded by a calcified hardened cell wall. Another place is in some special cells where the walls are extremely thick. These specialized ‘’strength’’ cells are commonly called fibers. The last is the center of the truck of most trees and shrubs consists of dead, crushed cells. This is what we use for lumber or you may burn as firewood. This hard dense core of the plants gives the plants most of its strength.
Commonly, trees can be staked using one, two or three stakes.
One method — and the worst way — to stake a tree is using one tree stake. When you buy a tree at a nursery, you may find it tied tightly to a single stake. This is not a healthy way to train a tree; when you remove the stake, the tree may bend over.
Don’t worry and don’t blame the nursery. Like a person with a broken arm, given some time and proper exercise, the tree will develop strength. The nurseries must grow trees against a single stake to develop a straight tree and so they are able to move the container and staked tree. The single stake found tied to a nursery tree is just like a splint, a temporary treatment planned to be removed once the tree is planted in the ground.
The exception to leaving on a single stake would be tree roses; their trunks may never be strong enough to support the top of the plant. I still use a double stake, but I leave on the stake tied to the trunk.
Using a single stake is the least expensive but the least effective method, and I would not recommend using this option. Drive the stake into the ground about one foot from the tree, best outside the planting hole into undisturbed soil. The stake should be directly between the tree and the prevailing wind. This helps hold the tree but allows it to develop strength.
The second method is to use two stakes. This is a much better way to support your tree. In the two-stake method, a stake is driven into the ground approximately one foot away from the trunk on two sides of the tree again best outside the planting hole into undisturbed soil.
But instead of the stakes being parallel to the wind they should be perpendicular to the wind. This means, since for most of the Antelope Valley the prevailing wind comes out of the southwest, the stakes should be on the north (northwest) and south (southeast).
As I drive around town, the trees planted with the two-stake method seem to have the stakes parallel to the street, no matter which direction the street runs. The reason for them to be perpendicular to the prevailing wind is to allow the tree to develop some strength to the wind, but still be supported. If the two stakes were parallel to the wind, the results would be the same as the one-stake method but cost twice as much.
The third method of support does not even require large stakes. It is using three wires tied from the tree to small stakes in the ground. This method is called guying.
When guying a tree, it does not matter which way the wind is blowing. You drive in the stakes 5 to 10 feet from the tree and in equal triangles around the tree. From the stake, a wire or rope is tied to the tree about 5 feet up from the ground or where the branches come out of the trunk. Sometimes there is a second row of guys from the stakes to a higher part of the tree.
This method is the best for the tree and is very inexpensive. But it does have problems. Unless you protect the guy wires with pipe or flags, you will walk into them or trip over them. It is difficult to mow around trees that have been guyed. If you want to guy your trees, most of the full-service nurseries carry a guying kit called a duckbill guying kit. These kits are easy to use and have all the stakes, wire and tying straps you need.
In any of the three methods, how you tie the tree to the stake is as important as how you stake the tree. The material that you tie the tree with must be flexible. If you tie your tree to a stake with rope, twine or wire, it might die.
As the tree grows larger in diameter, if the tying material does not expand equally, it can cut into the tree. Eventually this will stop the movement of food in the tree and can kill the tree. This process is called girdling.
In the nurseries you will find ties made out of rubber or old tires, or spring-loaded wire surrounded by plastic hose. These ties are designed to protect your tree. (If you have trees a couple years old that are staked, make sure they are not being girdled or injured.)
You should re-tie the tree at least every two years until the tree no longer needs to be staked. I have started using bungee straps as the tie around the tree, they stretch and give, helping the tree get stronger. The bungee will usually break before the tree becomes girdled.
When you buy that tree, don’t forget the stakes and give your tree an extra start by planting it slightly leaning into the wind. Once your tree is planted check the stakes and ties occasionally to see if they are broken or if the ties are girdling the tree.
As for older trees that are leaning from our wind, it is always difficult to determine a course of action to correct the problem without a site visit from an expert. Some tree service companies have certified arborists on staff that can assess the situation and determine if the trees are unsafe and likely to blow over.
If the trees seem safe and it’s possible to pulled back into the correct shape strategic pruning to allow for wind flow might be suggested. When it comes to trees, hire the professionals; you do not want to be responsible for someone being injured or damage to your home and utilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.