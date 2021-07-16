It occurs to me that:
Even Sean Penn makes sense when he talks about excessive wokeness, arguing that people should not say bad things, but forgiveness must be part of the equation at some point.
Shohei Ohtani — the player from Japan who pitches and leads the American League in homers as a designated hitter — brings needed excitement to the grand old game.
Talk show host Larry Elder — known affectionately as the Sage of South Central — brings excitement to the recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
I was surprised at how many people wrote to say they either have visited or want to visit the John Wayne Birthplace & Museum in Iowa, the subject of last Sunday’s column.
David Vierra (Antelope Valley High, 1975) leaves a great legacy as he retires from his longtime post as superintendent of the Antelope Valley Union High School District.
I suspect David Vierra might have retired a couple of years ago, but he wanted to outlast the “Reign of Error” that was the misguided Board majority they suffered through at the AVUHSD until the last election restored sanity.
The city of Palmdale at least tries to stem the scourge of illegal fireworks.
Film recommendation: “Look Who’s Back” (German comedy/drama with subtitles) — it’s a sometimes funny but overall sober, powerful film about the return of Adolf Hitler to 2014 Berlin.
It’s amazing how accurate the weather forecasters have gotten the last few years — they can accurately predict the temperature within a degree or two for any hour of the day.
The people at the Conservative Political Action Conference who cheered lagging vaccination rates must be from a different planet.
The sharply rising inflation rate is not comforting.
The sharply rising COVID infection rate is not comforting.
The first thing I read when I got back to New York was a story about a state judge who resigned for having attended a Halloween party disguised as “a well-known public figure of color” — in 1988!
(Refer back to first item about Sean Penn and forgiveness.)
Hey, those Texas Democrats fleeing the state to avoid voting on the election bill were not wearing masks on the airplane!
I think I’ll write a book about astrophysics — I know next to nothing about it, but that didn’t stop New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo from writing a book about effective leadership during the pandemic.
Palmdale should join Lancaster among the more than 20 Los Angeles County cities voting “no confidence” in District Attorney George “Train Wreck” Gascón.
Gascón should be recalled and forgotten.
Now they say the dreaded Delta variant of COVID is not more severe than the garden variety, countering earlier reports.
We need to re-imagine the use of the trendiest new meaningless word: re-imagine.
Palmdale is also right to investigate having its city attorney prosecute misdemeanors that Train Wreck Gascón will not prosecute.
Getting home from a four-mile walk the other morning, I read an article about how walking improves your memory, but I don’t remember where I saw it.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
