Dear Heloise: I see so many people driving with their dogs sitting right next to them, sometimes called “riding shotgun.” This cannot be safe. Am I right?
— Concerned Canine Commentator
Concerned, you’re correct to be concerned. The dog must be properly re-strained in the vehicle. In the front seat, the dog is too close to the airbag. Airbag deployment can seriously injure or even kill the dog.
The dog should be held in the backseat, in a carrier or even a seatbelt. To get the dog accustomed to riding in the backseat, use treats and keep rides short. Ask your veterinarian for more advice about riding in the car with the dog.
— Heloise
Pet pal
Dear Readers: Meet LuLu (foreground) and Duncan. Both Rat Terriers, they are taking turns receiving treats from the neighbor in the next complex.
To see LuLu and Duncan, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com.
— Heloise
Never approach a service dog
Dear Heloise: I saw a gorgeous dog in a store, but he was wearing a service dog vest, so I knew not to pet him, or even to ask the owner about the dog.
When he’s wearing his vest, he’s working. He can’t be distracted by people petting him.
— Kevin, age 11, in West Virginia
We are animal lovers here, but service dogs aren’t pets. You’re right; don’t bother them.
— Heloise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.