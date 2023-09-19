A child is born with the promise of the future of adulthood. And as parents we have the inherent desire to prepare our children to develop their capacity to fully function as a responsible productive adult.
But the journey is not free from challenges, simple to complex. While childhood is naturally curious, creative and carefree, early manifestations of behavioral disorders can also manifest unnoticed, until perhaps the child enters school. In a structured school environment, the child’s inability to focus and display of impulsive behavior is easily observable.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder is one of the most common childhood neurobehavioral disorders. Here are some of the signs of ADHD to watch out for according to the CDC. A child with ADHD might:
• Make careless mistakes or take unnecessary risks.
• Have a hard time resisting temptation.
• Have trouble taking turns.
• Have difficulty getting along with others.
It is normal for children to have trouble focusing or lose things. Some are adorably non-stop talkers and some are more fidgety. But children with ADHD do not grow out of these behaviors, and in some the symptoms become more severe causing them to have difficulty at home and in school, and into adulthood.
According to the CDC, there are three different ways ADHD presents itself, depending on which types of symptoms are strongest:
• Predominantly inattentive presentation: manifested by hardships in organizing or finishing a task, paying attention to details, or following instructions or conversations. The individual is easily distracted or forgets details of daily routines.
• Predominantly hyperactive-impulsive presentation: manifested by being fidgety and talking a lot. Sitting still for long periods of time during a meal, or while doing homework is a hardship. Smaller children may run, jump or climb constantly. The individual feels restless and has trouble with impulsivity such as interrupting others a lot, speaking at inappropriate times, grabbing things from people, or difficulty waiting for his or her turn.
• Combined presentation: manifested by symptoms of the above two types equally present. And because symptoms can change over time, the presentation may change over time as well.
As scientists and researchers continue their work, the specific cause and risk factors of ADHD are still unknown. However, current research shows that genetics plays an important role. Research also does not support that ADHD is caused by eating too much sugar, watching too much television, parenting or social environmental factors such as poverty or family dynamics. Though many things, including what are mentioned above, might make symptoms worse in some people.
Additionally, having healthy lifestyle can make it easier for your child to deal with ADHD symptoms. Help you child develop healthy eating habits and participate in daily physical activity that are age-appropriate. Good sleep hygiene is a must.
There is no single test to diagnose ADHD. If you are concerned that your child may have the behavioral symptoms, talk to your pediatrician. Many other clinical problems such as anxiety disorder, depression, sleep problems and certain types of learning disabilities can have similar symptoms. A thorough medical exam can rule out hearing and vision problems as well. Your child can thrive to become an advancing adult with the right support early on. ADHD is best treated with a combination of behavior therapy and medication, according to the experts. It is now known that behavioral therapy and parent training are most helpful with younger children, before trying medications. Again, early intervention is very important to help your child reach his or her potential.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.