In the Family Way

A child is born with the promise of the future of adulthood. And as parents we have the inherent desire to prepare our children to develop their capacity to fully function as a responsible productive adult.

But the journey is not free from challenges, simple to complex. While childhood is naturally curious, creative and carefree, early manifestations of behavioral disorders can also manifest unnoticed, until perhaps the child enters school. In a structured school environment, the child’s inability to focus and display of impulsive behavior is easily observable.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.