Our kidneys are hardworking, multi-tasking organs. We can live healthy with one kidney, but the majority of us are born with a spare, making it possible to donate a kidney to someone else while you are still living.
A kidney is a size of a fist and weighs only about five ounces. They are in your back left and right, just below the rib cage.
They maybe small, but they have big responsibility. Every day, they clean the body’s entire volume of circulating blood, and they remove toxins, waste products and excess water. Healthy kidneys filter wastes and excess water from the blood and create urine, in the process sending you to the bathroom an average of four to seven times a day.
Depending on your hydration status and your kidney’s ability to do its normal functions, your urine output can be light yellow or dark orange, or darker. A darker colored urine may simply be a signal that you need to drink more fluids.
Our kidneys not only regulate our fluid balance, they also keep blood minerals such as sodium, phosphorus and potassium in balance. They also activate vitamin D to maintain healthy bones, and release hormones that direct the production of red blood cells and regulate blood pressure.
As hard as our kidneys work, it takes a lot to hurt them. They don’t complain early, either. Most people with kidney disease are not aware they have it. This is because they do not feel symptoms until the kidneys are badly damaged. And there is an alarming trend of increasing statistics of kidney disease prevalence rate.
According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, chronic kidney disease affects more than one in seven American adults.
The two most common causes of kidney disease are diabetes and high blood pressure affecting an estimated 37 million people in our country alone. Many more are living with kidney failure.
There are other known risk factors for developing kidney disease:
• Heart disease.
• Obesity.
• Smoking.
• Being black, Latino, Asian or Native American.
• Having a family member who had kidney disease or died from it.
• Being over 60 years of age.
Having one of these risk factors does not automatically mean that you will develop kidney disease. But knowing your risk factors is important to understand to help your kidneys stay healthy.
Prevention is key, because once the kidneys are damaged, they do not easily heal, if at all. Statistics show that more than 800,000 Americans are on dialysis, and another few hundred thousand are living with a kidney transplant. More than 100,000 were newly diagnosed with kidney failure in 2020. Kidney disease is the fastest-growing noncommunicable disease in the US.
Some advice for keeping yours healthy:
• Keep active and stay fit and keep your weight in check, to help prevent diabetes, heart disease and other conditions associated with chronic kidney disease.
• Keep your blood sugar under control. If you have diabetes, regularly check your blood sugar levels and kidney functions. Comply with your health care provider’s order for laboratory works, especially if you have a number of risk factors.
• Keep your blood pressure under control. Follow your health plan and monitor your blood pressures. High blood pressure is especially likely to cause kidney damage when associated with other factors such as diabetes, high cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases.
• Maintain a healthy fluid intake, and reduce salt intake. Consuming plenty of fluids helps the kidneys clear toxins and waste products from the body. It is easy to overdose on salt. The recommended sodium intake is about a teaspoon a day. Pay attention to food labels and serving sizes.
• Do not smoke. Smoking constricts your blood vessels slowing the flow of blood to your kidneys. Less blood supply impairs its normal functions.
Additionally, be cautious with over-the-counter medications, like ibuprofen, that are known to cause kidney damage if taken regularly, and more than the recommended dosages.
If you are suffering from chronic back and joint pains, work with your health care provider to find ways to control your pain without putting your kidneys at risk. Take your medication with a full glass of water, if you have no fluid restrictions.
A registered nurse, Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
