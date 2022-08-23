August, among other health observances, is the National Immunization Awareness Month. As our children go back to school, let’s not forget to check if they are up-to-date in their immunizations.
On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential to protect them from life-threatening diseases. Vaccination helps infants and toddlers start their early lives with boosted immunity. As they grow and spend more time outside of the protective home, they need more protection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer the following recommendations for different ages as children enter school:
Preschool and elementary school years (ages three through 10):
• Chickenpox (varicella) vaccine: At age four through six.
• Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTaP) vaccine: At age four through six.
• Flu vaccine: Every year by the end of October, if possible.
• Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccines: At age four through six.
• Polio (IPV) vaccine: At age four through six.
Preteen and teen years (age 11 through 18):
• Flu vaccine: Every year by the end of October, if possible.
• Human papillomavirus vaccine: At age 11 through 12, and a second dose six to 12 months following the first dose.
• Meningococcal conjugate vaccine: At age 11 and 12, and at age 16.
• Serogroup meningococcal vaccine: May be given at age 16 through 23; if interested, talk to your child’s doctor.
• Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine: At age 11 and 12.
Into adulthood, yearly flu vaccine before the end of October, if possible, is also recommended. Additional tetanus/diphtheria vaccine every 10 years is recommended, as well.
Healthy adults 50 and older should also get the shingles vaccine. And if you are 65 or older, you also need one dose of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine followed by one dose of the pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine.
Adults may need other vaccines based on health conditions, job, lifestyle or travel habits. Consult with your primary health care provider. For self-assessment, visit the CDC website for The Adult Vaccine Assessment Tool. It takes only a few minutes to answer the questions. Share the assessment results with your primary health care provider, along with your vaccination record.
Additionally, COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for ages six months and older. There are a number of safe COVID-19 vaccines available with specific intervals at different ages (from the CDC):
• Moderna (age 6 months to 17 years): Dose one, followed by dose two in four to eight weeks.
• Moderna (age 18 years and older): dose one, followed by dose two in four to eight weeks, and dose three booster in at least five months, and dose four booster in at least four months for people age 50 years and older and some group.
• Novavax (age 18 and older): dose one, followed by dose two in three to eight weeks.
• Pfizer-BioNTech (age six months-four years): Dose one, followed by dose two in three to eight weeks, and dose three in at least eight weeks.
• Pfizer-BioNTech (age five years and older) dose one, followed by dose two in three to eight weeks, dose three booster in at least five months, and dose four booster in at least four months for people ages 50 years and older and some group.
• Janssen (J & J) (Age 18 years and older): Dose one, followed by dose two booster in at least two months, and dose three booster in at least four months for people ages 50 and older.
Consult with your primary health care provider on whether you need the second COVID-19 second booster. With the multiple choices of vaccine, the choice is yours and your doctor’s.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
