Elvie Anchetta

August, among other health observances, is the National Immunization Awareness Month. As our children go back to school, let’s not forget to check if they are up-to-date in their immunizations.

On-time vaccination throughout childhood is essential to protect them from life-threatening diseases. Vaccination helps infants and toddlers start their early lives with boosted immunity. As they grow and spend more time outside of the protective home, they need more protection.

