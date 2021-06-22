It may not be what you think.
The dictionary defines perception as the ability to see, hear, or become aware of something through the senses. It is the same with recognition, awareness, consciousness, realization, knowledge, and comprehension. We see something, interpret it as a threat, a thing of beauty, a nuisance, or so and so. You see a shadow in the dark, most of us will interpret it as a threat, without really knowing what it is. It could be your own shadow, or the threat could be real.
Responding quickly can serve us well. Our perception of a threat and responding quickly may save our lives and others. Thank goodness we are inertly wired like that for survival. It’s a good thing.
Scientists, however, assert that our perception does not always serve us well. For example, if you perceive that driving a car puts you in high risk for death from an accident, you will most likely not drive at all. If you perceive that you are not smart enough to go to college, you will most likely not even try. Both of these scenarios can be far from the truth.
Even in our most stable state of mind, our impression and interpretation of the messages that our sensory receptors (eyes, ears, nose, skin and tongue) send our brain may not always be accurate. Our awareness of things around us is informed and fine-tuned by many factors that are dynamically changing depending on our fears, desires, level of confidence and our physical energy levels at the time of observance. If you are confident about your skills and are not fearful of failure, running will the bulls maybe fun for you, but if you can’t run, that would be tormenting, in the same environment.
If you lay a number six figure on the ground, and place two human being on its opposite end, one will argue it is a six and the other will argue it is a 9.
They are both right. Being human means you are interpreting the world around you through your own constantly shifting senses.
One thing I’ve learned is that my perception is not always compatible with another person’s perception of the same stimuli being received through our different sensory receptors. It can be raining outside and I perceive it to be a beautiful wonder and another may interpret it as a nuisance. The rain is the reality. But our individual interpretation may change the meaning of the reality.
Learning this simple truth gives me a check when I begin to judge others because their perception and ideas of things are different than mine. My perception is my own and so is theirs as their own. I just have to respect the differences. I find it interesting to know and understand the why. We are individually amazing human beings.
In difficult times, those who have had experience with even more difficult times, may perceive the present times differently than someone who have had a protected carefree privileged life. Next time you feel that your interpretation of the situation differs from another, suspend your judgment and do a quick check:
• Pause and describe what you noticed. Say for example, you noticed that your friend who calls you every day stopped calling you. You recalled that you have not returned her phone call a few days ago.
• Rather than jump to an automatic interpretation of what you noticed, provide another interpretation. Back to the example above, you may automatically think that she is mad at you. Rather than jump to that conclusion, come up with another interpretation — perhaps she is busy taking care of her mother, or she lost her phone.
• Request clarification from that other person before you start ruminating. Something like, “I noticed you stopped calling me; are you mad at me for not calling you back when you called me a few days ago, or you are just busy?”
Next time you are inclined to judge others as wrong and you are the only right, check your perception barometer.
You may be seeing a six while the other is seeing a 9. An argument will not solve the problem. But looking through the lens of the other person may help you realize that you are both right. But if you see a charging maniac with a gun coming your way, trust you human instinct and run away.
You can check your perception later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.