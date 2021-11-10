V
eterans Week is here. We call it a week because it goes on all week in our Antelope Valley. The Valley is not alone in patria, love of country, but it holds veterans high in its esteem as shown by the sheer number of events during the week that began Sunday and keeps running right through Nov. 14.
Some events mark solemn ceremony, like gatherings at cemeteries across the Antelope Valley on Thursday, which make formal observance of Veterans Day. Other events are social or educational and civic in nature, like the great kids at Tamarisk Elementary School who celebrated veterans on Monday.
It is a week-long event, one that began Sunday with the Bombshell Bettys Calendar for Charity hosting an extravaganza car show at AV Harley-Davidson. It was a dazzling display of vintage American hot rods, classic cars and motorcycles. The Bettys sell calendars, retro pin-up and all nice, no naughty. Proceeds go to valid 501 (c) 3 charity groups that work with veterans.
Tonight (Wednesday), is the Marine Corps Birthday observed at Bravery Brewing in Lancaster, the pub and microbrewery started by the world’s most famous drill instructor, the late R. Lee Ermey, who gained renown as “the Gunny” of “Full Metal Jacket.” Marines are a welcoming, but joyfully noisy lot and the Commandant’s Message will be read aloud, as well as a tribute to Jerry Lawrence, a Marine veteran who helped veterans Valley-wide, who died in 2020. A veteran who comforted veterans at end of life in a special hospice program, his death at the onset of the pandemic precluded any memorial for him.
One of the headline events of the week is the Veterans Military Ball at the Hellenic Center, which has been sold out for weeks. The keynote speaker for the event hosted by Coffee4Vets is Brig. Gen. David Smith, a retired Air Force officer who holds commission with the California State Military Reserve. Smith is director of the keystone defense facility, US Air Force Plant 42.
Other notables and dignitaries will include Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, who served as a Navy fighter pilot in Iraq. Citizens to be honored include Louis Moore, a 99-year-old Chinese-American veteran of World War II. Like the Women’s Air Service Pilots and the Navajo Code Talkers, Chinese-American veterans are being honored with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest awarded bestowed by Congress for veterans’ service.
Also being honored is Gwen Thornton, of the state Employment Development Department. An Army veteran of the Vietnam war era, she has worked for years to place veterans in “real jobs, good paying jobs” and she has specialized in working with disabled veterans.
So it will be a big night with “Rat Pack Ricky,” Rick Medlin Jr., performing from the American songbook hits of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, the Young Marines presenting the colors and the Knight High School Air Force Jr. ROTC setting the table of honor for POW-MIA recognition ceremonies.
On Veterans Day, remembrance ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. at Lancaster Cemetery, and 11 a.m. in Palmdale at Poncitlan Square. The speaker will be Marine Corps veteran Kevin Sanders.
Also, on Thursday at Joshua Memorial Park on Challenger Way in Lancaster at 11 a.m., American Legion Post 311 and VFW Post 3000 will host ceremonies that include a flyover by a C-17 Globemaster Air Force transport. The speaker will be Army veteran Andrew A. Ramirez.
A graceful end note to a week of ceremonies expressing thanks for veterans’ service is at Poncitlan Square in Palmdale, where recent Miss Antelope Valley Maria Kyupelyan has organized a tribute to Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, the young soldier who was murdered by another GI. The Guillen case at Ft. Hood, Texas, scandalized the base and put the focus on military sexual trauma. Army veteran John Parsamyan of Vets4Veterans and Marine veteran Krishna Flores of the VA Vet Counseling Center in Palmdale will speak.
It’s just a week that demonstrates the Antelope Valley’s heart is with those who served the nation.
