There are three common ways to control weed growing from seeds.
One way is to first cultivate or pull out the weeds as soon as you see the weeds start growing. This works great for controlling weeds and is good exercise. It is also the best way to control weeds organically. The second way is to spray the weeds with a weed killer as soon as the weeds are growing. Not very organic by labor saving.
Pulling weeds and spraying weeds after they are growing become an on-going project through the spring, summer and fall.
Another method is to use a pre-emergent herbicide. A pre-emergent herbicide stops weeds by preventing the seeds from germinating. The pre-emergent herbicide builds a chemical barrier in the soil to prevent seeds from germinating.
It normally takes two to three weeks for most pre-emergent herbicides to develop a good chemical barrier in the soil after you apply it — which means the time to apply a pre-emergent herbicide is now, a few weeks before most of the weed seeds are germinating. Most of the time pre-emergent herbicide needs to be watered into the soil to work. I try to time the application of a pre-emergent herbicide to an upcoming storm to help water in the pre-emergent.
Unfortunately, a pre-emergent herbicide cannot distinguish a weed seed from a flower or a vegetable seed. This means you do not want to use a pre-emergent herbicide in areas that you plan to plant seeds later this spring or summer. Pre-emergent herbicides will not kill weeds if the weeds are already growing, it only kills or prevents seeds from germinating.
A pre-emergent herbicide can even be applied to your established lawn and landscape planters, especially if you are having a problem with crabgrass and spotted spurge. Crabgrass is a flat, wide leafed, grassy looking weed. The stems easily root out into the soil at each joint. Crabgrass is an annual summer weed, which means the seed germinates in spring, the plant grows all summer and dies at the first frost in fall.
During its short life each plant can produce thousands of seeds. Some of the seeds will germinate that summer, but most of the seeds lie on the ground all winter and germinate in early spring.
If you had a few crabgrass weeds last year, you will have even more this year. The best way to control crabgrass is to prevent the seed from germinating. Most garden shops carry either a pre-emergence herbicide or a weed and feed fertilizer that contains a weed preventer (pre-emergent herbicide).
Pre-emergence herbicides do not last forever and need to be reapplied according to the label. Generally, they last from three to 12 months, depending on the chemical nature. However most of the general use pre-emergents found in local nurseries last only for four to six months.
A pre-emergent herbicide can control the spotted spurge that is also over-running our landscapes. Spotted spurge (Euphorbia maculata) is an annual, prostrate weed, which grows in the shape of a circular mat arising from a single taproot. Spotted spurge may have green or reddish leaves but are easily identified by a red spot in the center of the leaf. Another identifying characteristic is when the plant’s leaves or stems are cut a milky white sap will appear.
Once the crabgrass or spurge has germinated, a pre-emergent herbicide will not kill the weed; a post-emergent herbicide will be required. There are several herbicides that will specifically kill crabgrass, but you must be very diligent to control the problem. Spotted spurge also will require a post -emergent herbicide after it germinates. When it comes to herbicides or any pesticide, be sure to read the label very carefully. Make sure the pesticide will do what you expect and that you can safely apply the pesticide.
If you see annual weeds growing now you will not be able to control them by pre-emergent herbicides. You do need to start controlling them while they are small. Weeds use water and deplete the soils of nutrients if you let them grow.
