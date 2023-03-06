Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: Regarding the tips on resumés, specifically about printing it on high-quality paper — the reader left out an important tip. We who work in human resources don’t want you sending in or handing us a piece of paper. Be prepared to email it instead so that it can be forwarded to others. That means save it as a PDF, since a Word document’s format can come out funky and a PDF will make it look how it’s supposed to. Have a few copies printed for when you go on an interview, but in most cases, the interviewer will have a copy of it right in front of them.

 — G.K., via email

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.