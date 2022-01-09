What do Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, Dwight Eisenhower, Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins have in common?
All achieved great feats.
Lindbergh was the first to fly across the Atlantic (1927), Earhart was the first woman to fly across the Atlantic (1928), Eisenhower was Supreme Allied Commander in World War II (ending in 1945), and Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins went to the moon (1969).
All received massive ticker tape parades in New York City. That most recent achievement, the moon landing, was more than 50 years ago.
New York has not thrown a ticker tape parade celebration for an individual in the 21st Century.
There have been parades for winning sports teams, such as the Yankees and Giants, and in 2020 there was a parade for healthcare workers who battled the initial COVID-19 surge.
Why no parades for individuals anymore? Are there no individual heroes, no individuals leading great efforts, no great accomplishments anymore?
If not, why not?
The Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Thiel noted the lack of parades in a recent speech, and he thinks it symbolizes something wrong in America.
Thiel thinks there has been a shift away from individualism and toward collectivism and conformism over the last several decades.
“If you put an individual on too much of a pedestal, and they have ideas that are different, maybe that’s too dangerous,” Thiel said in an interview with Peter Robinson of the Hoover Institution last month. “And I’m tempted to say, it’s a risk we do not want to take. There was something, obviously, with Charles Lindbergh, where it went a little bit haywire.”
Lindbergh got a little too friendly with the Nazis in the prewar years.
I hesitate to disagree with a fellow whose made billions of dollars with his smarts and his Stanford degrees, but I think Thiel is only half right.
No question, there is a greater sense of conformity in the country today than 50 years ago — you must follow the heterodoxy or face social and professional exile.
But who, exactly, has done anything in the 21st Century that ranks with the achievements of Lindbergh, Earhart, Eisenhower, and Armstrong?
To be sure, we have made great technological strides — personal computers, cell phones, WiFi, etc. — but those were inventions gradually developed as opposed to milestones reached in one majestic moment.
Mark Zuckerberg certainly changed the way we live when he launched Facebook. But no one knew how much when it launched, so when would they have held a parade?
And, like many of our technology achievements now, there are sharp downsides to Facebook as well. More people would want to throw rotten tomatoes than ticker tape at Zuckerberg today.
Aviation achievements — the first civilian space flight, for example — have been achieved here in our neighborhood. Impressive, but not on the par with 1 billion people watching Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon.
The other factor is political division. From my reading, it is safe to say that virtually the entire country approved of those 20th Century honorees.
Now we have entrepreneurs developing space exploration and they are mocked as dilletante billionaires.
Information distribution is so much more diverse now than in the 20th Century. Virtually everyone got the same news. Now it is much harder to solidify hundreds of millions of people around one event or concept.
There have been no great military triumphs for the US in this century. Many great, brave soldiers and commanders, but no Eisenhower figure leading us to triumph.
We have no shortage of celebrities such as “Internet influencers,” but they do not achieve anything.
There are individual acts of small-scale heroism daily across the country, such as police officers or firefighters or passing civilians saving the lives of others.
We certainly have a lot of smart, brave, individuals working hard to make the world a better place — developing vaccines and cures, for instance.
But maybe until we land on Mars, we’ll be holding on to that ticker tape.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.