Record percentage of Americans thriving, but therapists booked
How are you doing?
That’s something we all routinely ask each other, but it is usually a default phrase, just making conversation. Rarely is much thought given to the question or the response.
Now, though, as we come out of a pandemic and ponder (or try to avoid pondering) the possibilities of its return, the question is worth considering.
How are we doing?
Two conflicting articles caught my eye this week. The first, from The New York Times, was headlined: “Therapists can’t meet demand. What now?” The second article, from the Gallup organization: “Americans’ life ratings reach record high.”
The Times reports that so many people are seeking counseling for depression and anxiety that therapists cannot keep up with the demand, placing people on waiting lists.
Gallup, the long-established and respected polling group, reports that the percentage of people who evaluated themselves as “thriving” reached 59.2%, the highest in the 13 years of tracking.
Gallup found “significant daily worry and stress dropped to pre-COVID levels.” They conducted the survey June 14-20.
In contrast, the record low percentage of Americans who were thriving was 46.4%, both at the worst of the Great Recession and again in April of 2020.
At first glance, one might think that both articles can’t possibly be accurate. Either the Times is cherry-picking evidence by quoting a handful of therapists to paint a bleak picture, or Gallup’s polling methods are flawed.
Not necessarily.
Both could be true. There could be a greater percentage of people whose lives are on track and who are happy over the end of lockdowns and optimistic for the months and years ahead.
Remember June 15, when the masks came off?
But there also could be many people for whom the pandemic and its lockdowns were severely traumatic, and these people are having trouble “snapping out of it” and moving forward.
They see others all excited about “getting back to normal,” but they’re not feeling it. Thus, they seek out therapists and find them booked.
While it is good news that we are at record highs — the previous record high was September of 2017 — it is sad to think that more than 40% of us are not thriving.
The 4,280 adults from all 50 US states rated their lives on a variety of questions to produce the results. The survey was designed to gauge respondents’ satisfaction now and their prospects for the future.
The only three categories were thriving, struggling and suffering.
Thus, more than 40% of us are either struggling or suffering — not such good news.
While many may be struggling or suffering overall, they can still find joy in the short term. Gallup also asked, “Did you experience enjoyment a lot of the day yesterday?” Almost three-quarters — 73% — said yes.
I think it would be fascinating to see the results broken down by media consumption. How much cable news do you watch? How much time do you spend on social media?
My hypothesis would be that those who are thriving spend less time on cable news and social media than those who are struggling or suffering.
While both have their positive points, all the bickering and divisiveness on cable news and social media seemed designed to increase anxiety.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
