Dear Annie: My husband and I got into a pretty bad argument earlier this year, and in a drunken state, he told me to “f---off.” I was sober and shocked.
In our nearly two decades of marriage, we’d never had a history of being disrespectful to each other, and it was obvious he had some pent-up anger he needed to let out. Since that night, we’ve had a couple of other major blowups, including one on our wedding anniversary. We haven’t had sex in five months.
About a month ago, he told me he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t want to work on our marriage.
My husband struggles with depression and has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol, and his constant pessimism is like a rain cloud over me and our two pre-teen boys.
Now I’m lost about what to do next. Recently, I’ve realized my husband has not given me the emotional support I’ve needed over time and puts pressure on himself to compete with me in my successful career rather than support me.
I don’t know if there is something to save, but it’s clear he’s not putting in effort either way. How do I move forward?
— Broken and Confused
Dear Broken and Confused: I am sorry that you are having such a tough time. With the help of a professional therapist, you and your husband might have more clarity on what your next step should be.
Separation or divorce is a trauma and can take lots of therapy and the support of friends and family to help. You might feel broken right now, but once you get some clarity on your confusion on how to move forward, with or without your marriage in place, you will begin to feel whole again and the pieces will fall into place.
