The double showing of flu and COVID-19 infections this winter poses a challenging concurrence of two different types of viruses with a lot of similar symptoms.
It is hard to tell the difference based on symptoms alone. Testing is needed to determine the causative virus to be sure. Other than testing, how can you tell if you have the flu or the Coronavirus infection? While there are many similarities, there are also some differences.
First of all, influenza or commonly known as flu and COVID-19 are caused by different causative organism: flu is caused by many different strains of flu viruses, and COVID-19 is caused by a new Coronavirus and some variants. Both are contagious respiratory illness, but COVID-19, especially the ones caused by variants evidently spread more easily than flu and causes more serious illness in the vulnerable population.
COVID-19 can also take longer before symptoms occur and can be contagious for a longer period of time. Also, while flu has an approved antiviral medication for treatments, COVID-19 are treated supportively to help relieve symptoms
and complications.
Flu and COVID-19 can have varying severity of signs and symptoms. Some people have no symptoms while others have severe symptoms and some, with fatal outcomes. Common symptoms according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention include:
• Fever or feeling feverish/chills.
• Cough.
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
• Fatigue (tiredness).
• Sore throat.
• Runny or stuffy nose.
• Muscle pain or body aches.
• Headache.
Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children)
There is no clear delineation of symptoms making self-diagnosis unreliable. Flu viruses and Coronavirus can cause mild to severe illness, including signs and symptoms listed above, but the latter have shown to cause more serious illnesses needing hospitalization, especially for those who are unvaccinated. Watch out for symptoms, such as loss of smell without getting any of the other flu symptoms such as sore throat or congestion, which could be clue that you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
For both causative organisms, one or more days can pass before an infected person starts to experience these symptoms, but a COVID-19 infected person can develop symptoms as early as two days after infection or as late as 14 days after infection. The time range can widely vary from one person to another. Most people with flu are contagious for about 24 hours before they show symptoms and may remain contagious for about a week. Those with COVID-19 can possibly spread the virus two days before experiencing signs and symptoms, and remain contagious for at least 10 days after the signs and symptoms were first experienced, according to the CDC experts.
Both illnesses can be spread from person-to-person mainly by droplets when people with the illness cough, sneeze, or talk. These droplets may land in the mouths and noses of other people nearby, or can possibly be inhaled in, or can possibly gain entrance via the mucosa of the eyes. That is why wearing mouth and nose coverings and keeping your distance and avoiding crowds are most protective.
Recovery from flu or COVID-19 can also be significantly different. Most people with flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, with possibility of complications, such as pneumonia and organ failures. Those with COVID may develop the same complications, with a longer recovery period. Additionally, COVID-19 infections have shown to cause blood clots in the veins and arteries, disrupting blood and oxygen delivery to important organs such as the lungs, heart, or brain. It is also known to cause multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.
As the holiday season begins, let’s contemplate on how we can responsibly contribute to the wellness of your loved ones, especially those who are most vulnerable. Support our nurses and doctors. Our local hospitals are providing medical care more than capacity. Practice all the precautionary measure known to us diligently and responsibly. Be safe, and when you can, get your protective COVID-19 vaccine. The seasonal flu shot is now available as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.