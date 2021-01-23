Dear Heloise: During the quarantine, I’ve seen lots of people touting the merits of parrots. Parrots are marvelous, intelligent animals, but they ARE NOT good pets for everyone, for many reasons.
Chief among them, these guys can live for 50 years or more. You must make a contingency plan for the bird in the event of your death. They require specialized and potentially expensive veterinary care, they must be cleaned up after constantly, they can be loud and destructive (by chewing), they are social animals (they need interaction with people), they need exposure to sunlight, and the list goes on. I’d advise your readers to think before adopting a parrot.
— Tara E. in New York
Tara, I concur. Readers, do your homework before bringing home a bird.
— Heloise
Pasta water
Dear Heloise: I always reserve some pasta water after boiling pasta. It helps to thicken sauces without adding extra calories and fat.
— Merrit K. in Ohio
Pet pal
Dear Readers: Meet Dodge. He is Leigh B.’s (of Ohio) lab mix, and he looks like he’s ready to “get out of Dodge,” as it were — the cold and snow of January.
To see Dodge and our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Do you have a furry and funny friend to share? Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com.
— Heloise
Mask attacks
Dear Heloise: Disposed masks can get in the oceans and strangle wildlife. Cut the elastic bands before disposal.
— Kevin G. in California
