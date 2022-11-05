Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My mother-in-law, who is 68, has a really bad habit of talking over me when my husband asks me a question. It is getting very irritating because I am trying to teach my 3-year-old daughter that it’s not nice to talk over people and to wait her turn. Am I wrong for getting mad at my mother-in-law? Is there a nice way to ask her to stop? Right now, when she does it, I just stop talking.

I haven’t said anything to her because it is an extremely sore topic for me. It’s not her fault that it’s such a sore spot for me, and that’s why I haven’t said anything. Isn’t it conversation etiquette to let the addressed person finish talking?

