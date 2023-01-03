Goodbye 2022 and welcome 2023!
The year past is now in our memories — bad, good and ugly. We lived through the life-changing pandemic, weather extremes, economic inflation and everyday breaking news. The real good news is that we evolved to adapt, recover and redirect our ways of life — perhaps some of us better than others.
For many years, I have thought of New Year’s resolutions before the new year begins. I get motivated at first, but oftentimes, I lose steam after a few weeks. Exercising every day for one hour is not always feasible. Avoiding sweets and fried foods is a bit of a challenge.
Setting up too big of a goal sets us up for failure. Failure does not feel good and is, to most people, demotivating. Let’s reframe our thinking and set ourselves for motivating intentions.
Intentions, unlike resolutions, are broader, encompassing different areas of your life, connecting your aspirations and life purpose. Intentions originate from the heart, inviting your mind to align with your purpose. If you set up a goal to walk a mile five times a week, having a broader intention to improve your health can meet that specific goal, and more.
The broader intention of healthy living will also include:
• Choosing nutritious food and drinks
• Improving your mobility and flexibility
• Improving the quality of your sleep
• Regular doctor check-ups
• Clinical and alternative treatments for medical conditions
• Strengthening nurturing relationships
• Engaging in community altruism
• Continuous learning and growing
I invite you to find your quiet place and spend some time to reflect. Think of one word that sums up 2022 for you — one word to describe how you are feeling now and one word to describe your intention for the new year. Write those words down, if it helps. Then take some more time, thinking about what matters most to you, and what brings you joy.
Really focus on you and not on what other people in your life expect you to do. Let go of all man-made restrictions and let your inner child show up.
Your list of what matters most may include:
What gives you joy and happiness is subjective. You could be joyful climbing mountains or enjoying lazy Saturday mornings, long bike rides or quiet book-reading in your comfortable chair, manicure or pedicure, hanging out with friends and family or having alone time — set your intention to have more of what gives you joy.
If family and nature are important to you, set an intention of spending time in nature with your family to share the experience and joy. Write your intention on a piece of paper, or put on in your phone or the bathroom mirror (whatever works for you), where you can be reminded of it every day.
The new year holds the promise of fresh possibilities and opportunities for your intentions to materialize. Wishing you a happy, blessed new year full of fulfilled intentions.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
