Dear Heloise: Yesterday, our HOA Board of Directors took a tour of our local wastewater plant. Let me tell you, it was quite an eye-opener. Flushable wipes should not be flushed down the toilet. They should be thrown in the trash, as they do not break down and can cause havoc in the sewer system. Clogged pipes can cause costly backups in your neighborhood and even in your home.

Do not put bacon grease, cooking oil, shortening, lard, butter or margarine, gravy, mayonnaise, salad dressing, sour cream or meat drippings down the drain, as it too clogs the sewage system. The proper way to dispose of used cooking oil is by letting it cool and pouring it into a sealable container (such as an empty water jug or mayonnaise jar) and placing the sealed container in the trash. These are just a few things you can do to prevent sewage backup.

