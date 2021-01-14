The United States government is composed of many elected officers plus thousands of appointees.
The Washington Post published names, photos and incoming personnel positions on Monday.
The presidential promise involves having Cabinet officials selected because of their experience in related fields.
President-elect Joseph Biden has promised to be “a president for all Americans.”
He has finalized selections for his incoming Cabinet.
Cabinet positions — with the exception of the vice president and White House chief of staff — will require Senate approval, which may face significant delays.
The incoming president has promised to build a Cabinet that reflects the country’s diversity. If confirmed, his Cabinet will be more diverse that not only Trump’s Cabinet, but also Obama’s.
On Monday, Biden nominated William J. Burns to lead the CIA. Here’s the list as presented on that date: Vice president, Kamala Harris; Chief of Staff, Ronald A. Klain; Agriculture, Tom Vilsack; Commerce, Gov. Gina Raimondo; Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III; Education, Miguel Cardone; Energy, Jennifer Granholm; Health and Human Services, Xavier Becarra; Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas; Housing and Urban Development, Rep. Marcia L. Fudge; Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland; Justice, Merrick B. Garland; Labor, Marty Walsh; State, Antony Blinken; Transportation, Pete Buttigieg; Treasury, Janet Yellen; Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough; Economic advisers chair, Cecilia Rouse; Environmental Protection Agency, Michael S. Regan; Management and Budget, Neera Tanden; National Intelligence, Avril Haines; Small Business Administration, Isabel Guzman; Trade Rep., Katherine Tai; United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
While Biden’s Cabinet would include some appointees who have served in Republican administrations, it does not include a high-profile member of the opposite party — something he had discussed early on — or holdovers from the previous administration as Trump and Obama’s Cabinets did.
