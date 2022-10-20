Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I recently attended my favorite cousin’s wedding, which was absolutely beautiful. However, I am troubled by what I heard about his new bride’s parents. Her parents planned a visit with them in their house this past summer for two weeks and then extended their visit to 3 1/2 weeks. Now, after the wedding, they plan to stay two more days and are now saying maybe they’ll stay a week.

My cousin and his new wife decided to get a hotel for those two nights and were OK with that because it was kind of like a mini honeymoon. But they are really upset that they now might have house guests for the rest of the week. I’m really concerned — not only for what is happening now but also for the future. I think they are setting up an uncomfortable precedent by not saying no to this overstepping of boundaries. They really don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. But they don’t know what to do. Any advice on how to handle this?

