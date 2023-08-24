Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My father-in-law has been living with us for the past two years, as he is in the process of buying a new house. The housing market has been tough, and it’s taken longer than expected. What was at first going to be a six-month stay has extended well beyond.

My father-in-law pays no expenses and instead continues to save money from two retirements. Is it wrong for us to have the conversation about helping with expenses now? The cost of everything has gone up, and it feels like a child staying with us. He is helpful with household chores and handyman work, but that doesn’t negate the expenses we are continuing to incur with a third person in our household. I am very frustrated at this point with the entire situation. Any advice would be most helpful.

