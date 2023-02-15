Civic affairs and veterans affairs intersect weekly in the Antelope Valley in any number of different ways, from celebrating birthdays, to memorial services, or even just the end of the work week.
Memorial services for World War II veterans are under way this week. The people who love and cared for and about WWII Navy sailor Carole Bierbauer are gathering today at Halley-Olsen Mortuary in Lancaster. Bierbauer sailed on the USS Comfort, a hospital ship. The Comfort served across the Pacific evacuating and caring for the wounded. What honorable duty the ship and its crew performed.
A Patriot Guard Riders honor escort with other Legion Riders motorcyclists in support will escort for the memorial services of World War II veteran Louis E. Moore this weekend. The Honors Team of VFW Post 3000 will deliver rifle salute and flag at a ceremony where a multitude veterans and military supporters are expected to gather at Lancaster Cemetery.
The Patriot Guard Riders, led by Army veterans Jim Jacobs and James “Pops” Davis, emerged as a force to be reckoned in the aftermath of the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Religious fanatics were harassing military funerals and the motorcylists formed a combination honor guard and security details. They have been doing honorable work ever since.
Not all is memorials, celebrations of life and funerals. On Tuesday at Coffee4Vets, a convalesced Pete Lopez, Navy veteran of the Korean War, returned for a cup of java and socializing with his brother and sister vets. Pete became so well known that when his absence was noted, a flagged sign with US Navy markings was hauled up over the booth he frequents that announced it as “Pete’s Corner.”
Veterans in the Antelope Valley do relish the love of their friends and neighbors. For several years now, the reigning Miss Antelope Valley makes a round of appearances at veterans’ events.
On Tuesday, Miss AV 2022 Jade Diaz introduced the newly crowned 2023 Miss AV, Lynaya Gibson. The Antelope Valley queens tend to be energetic and civic-spirited. They help out all over the place, just by showing up ceremonially. Sometimes Diaz would bring the dragster that she races competitively.
In a room that has welcomed veterans dating back to World War II, the solid body of veterans leans toward Vietnam War veterans, most of whom are now seventysomethings. Older than they are the Korean War veterans, who are never forgotten by Jin Hur, proprietor of Crazy Otto’s Diner on Avenue I, and other locations valleywide. Jin Hur, who pours the coffee at Coffee4Vets for free, has never forgotten the Korean War veterans of America, even though that conflict is often known as “The Forgotten War.”
Hur hailed from South Korea, and it was Americans leading the UN coalition who fought their way to saving South Korea at great cost of life and treasure. Hur had family members who fought in the Korean War. His brother, Dr. Young Hur, served with South Korean forces during the Vietnam War. Hur’s son, Richard, served in Afghanistan during one of the bloodiest deployments for Marines of the 3/5 Blackhorse regiment.
If many of the veterans are Vietnam, and Korea, the Coffee4Vets event also attracts younger veterans of Desert Storm, now 30-plus years past, and the Post 9/11 wars, worldwide but fought mainly in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Arriving for the first time on Tuesday was 1st Cavalry Division veteran Jason Kov, an Army corporal who served with the “Thunder Horse” element in Germany, Poland and Lithuania, right up on the edge of the Ukraine war front. Kov noted that he just got out recently and was headed out to a job fair at Edwards AFB. We noted, together, that we were both 22 years old when we came off active duty. Veterans as brothers and sisters, family.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he deployed with California National Guard to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He serves on the Los Angeles County Veterans Advisory Committee.
