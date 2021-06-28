Today’s Sound Off is about people who don’t spay or neuter their pets:
Dear Heloise: Once again our neighbor’s cat had a litter of five kittens. Each one is adorable, but this is not the first time this sweet mama kitty has had a litter. The neighbor who owns the cat refuses to get the pet taken care of and, as a result, we have strays all over the neighborhood. It breaks my heart when I see a tiny kitten that’s been hit and killed by a car, but that’s what happens all too often because of these inconsiderate neighbors.
Most of the people in our neighborhood have taken in a kitten or two and care for them, but this is not the solution to this problem. I spoke to them and asked them to spay their cat, even offering to pay for it, but was turned down. They just turn these kittens loose to roam the neighborhood. We don’t have a homeowner’s association, and the police won’t do anything. Have you got any hints on how to get these folks to spay their cat?
— Ellen H., Cedar Falls, Iowa
Ellen, yes. In most cities there is usually a “hotline” to have someone come out and investigate situations like this. As the pet’s owners, it’s your neighbors’ responsibility to have their pets spayed or neutered, unless they are breeders. That doesn’t seem to be the case here.
Call city hall (or in some cities 311) and find out what your rights are concerning a neighbor who lets their cat keep having litters. Then ask for help getting this situation under control, even if it means your neighbors have to pay a fine. There are enough homeless dogs and cats, and your neighbors are just making it worse.
— Heloise
Fast facts
Here are some gift wrap ideas:
• Use an old map, especially for a traveler.
• Use a receiving blanket for a baby shower.
• Use some leftover fabric.
• A pretty silk scarf.
