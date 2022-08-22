Gifford-Jones logo

What is the greatest hazard to your longevity? Ask around and you will get a variety of answers: heart disease, cancer, genetics or humankind’s own folly with warfare and planetary destruction. But it has become taboo to mention obesity. Yet, for decades, this column has stressed that obesity is the greatest health hazard of them all.

Amid all of society’s penchants for weight gain, daily unrelenting efforts of individuals to maintain healthy weights would save more lives than any other prescription. Supportive public policies and improved private sector responsibility would help.

