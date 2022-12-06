Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I feel for the woman who is being ignored or criticized by her husband constantly and who wants out of the marriage. I’m in almost the exact same situation, with an unloving husband who begs not to get a divorce. I wanted to offer some suggestions for resources she can use.

She should go to the local women’s shelter. They will help her keep a record of things that happen, and they will give her access to an incredible amount of resources, usually including lawyers. Because there’s abuse, there are family and divorce lawyers who will help her pro bono (for free). The shelter could also offer help with counseling, classes, job searching, getting restraining orders if necessary, and even emergency shelter, should she need to take her kids and leave.

