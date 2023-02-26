Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I don’t have a question for you so much as a comment and suggestion for many of your readers with grown children who don’t visit them. I read your column, and often there is some form of “I’m hurt that my adult children don’t call me or visit me.” But never in any of them do I see that they’ve had an open talk with their children, human to human rather than parent to child. They seem to just expect it of them but never request or let their kids know that they miss them.

I just want to let them know that it’s OK to tell your children, “I’d really like it if you tried to visit more because I miss seeing you.” Or even let their guard down and flat-out say, “You know, I’m actually kind of lonely; can we try to arrange a regular visit every other week?”

