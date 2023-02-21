Gifford-Jones logo

This month marks 20 years since the Gifford-Jones newspaper column became accompanied by a “medical update” sent by email to subscribing readers.

In early February 2003, the column printed in newspapers was titled, “My E-Mail Nightmare.” It began like this:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.