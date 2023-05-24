Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: After reading the letter from “Unable to Open Up,” the gentleman who was unable to articulate his thoughts to his therapist, I wonder if writing down his thoughts would help. Sometimes we can’t bring ourselves to speak up for fear of being chastised, laughed at or embarrassed. I always encouraged my daughters to write down anything that was bothering them just to get it out of their mind, and sometimes it didn’t look as bad once they got it out. He could take the paper(s) to his therapist or just tear them up and throw them away. Either way, I wish him well and much success as he tries to heal himself.

 — Mom of Two Girls

