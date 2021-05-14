Dear Heloise: What can be done with old mink coats, jackets, stoles and collars? Some are over 50 years old but still in relatively good condition, except for a few spots. Can they be sold, donated or repurposed?
— Anne D., Canton, Ohio
Anne, yes, if you contact a company or store that handles fur coats, they can tell you where to either donate your old furs or help you re-fashion them into something more modern. There are charities that take old furs and make teddy bears or other stuffed animals and sell them for a worthy cause.
— Heloise
A fan
Dear Heloise: I daily read and enjoy your helpful hints column in our daily Latrobe Bulletin.
However, I often forget a gem that I truly wanted to remember. So I bought a small, inexpensive photo album and cut out and keep all of the items I want for the future in the see-through pages. I keep the book handy and refer to it often.
— Nancy G., Derry, Pennsylvania
Get organized
Dear Heloise: To recycle plastic dry-cleaning bags and plastic bags that bedspreads, blankets and sheets come in, I cover my seasonal decorations and hang them on a rack in the basement. This way I know at a glance what I have and what I need.
— Rosemary, Austintown, Ohio
Tailgaters
Dear Heloise: Most tailgaters will back off if you tap your breaks a few times, but sometimes even that won’t work. If that doesn’t, I use my emergency flashers and slow down a little. This usually does the job of getting a tailgater to back off.
— Kevin F., Omaha, Nebraska
Kevin, tailgaters usually think they can get the person ahead of them to speed up if they annoy the other driver by tailgating. This seldom works and is the cause of a great many accidents. Let’s all drive respectfully.
— Heloise
