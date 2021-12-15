Editor’s note: Annie Lane is off this week. This column was originally published in 2017.
Dear Annie: I have an old and close friend I’ve known for 50 years. We live far apart, and the only way to talk is by telephone.
Over the past several years, my friend has started to suddenly interrupt our calls when there is a click on the line signaling another call.
He will announce mid-sentence that he has another call coming in that he has to take and then abruptly hang up.
He interrupts himself this way as often as he does me. It happens virtually every time we talk, no matter what time it is.
I thought a solution to this might be to ask him to call me when it is convenient for him.
That has not stopped this rudeness; he does this even when he has placed the call.
I am at my wits’ end and cannot think of a solution short of writing off the friendship.
This behavior is very much outside his normal character, which makes it all the more frustrating.
Any ideas on tactfully dealing with this problem?
— I Wasn’t Finished
Dear I Wasn’t Finished: Don’t write off the friendship before you’ve told your friend how you feel.
You should at least let him know these abrupt goodbyes bother you and give him the chance to say his piece.
This is a hunch, but is it possible you’ve not taken verbal cues — such as “Well, it’s getting late” or “I should let you go” — that he’d like to end the call?
He may be using call waiting as a quick way out. After all, with 50 years’ worth of stories, I’m sure you two could talk for hours.
