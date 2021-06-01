Dear Heloise: I’ve been wanting, and I feel like I deserve, a promotion. How should I ask for a promotion? Here’s some advice I read online about what I should do:
1. Pretend I’ve already got the promotion. Mentor and teach new employees to show I’m ready for more responsibility, and even dress more professionally (without breaking the bank).
2. Start a discussion with my boss. Ask her for advice and feedback on how to move up in the company. Flat-out tell her I want a promotion. She will appreciate my directness and my ambition.
3. Mind my money. A promotion usually comes with a raise; I’m going to make sure I get one.
These tasks should help me get that promotion (and raise) I want and deserve.
— Katelyn B. in New York
Katelyn, June is National Effective Communication Month. Work hard, go get that promotion and go get that raise.
— Heloise
Tech talk Tuesday
Dear Readers: When someone — say, from another department — forwards you an email and you need to respond to it, make sure you don’t hit the “reply” key. You will be replying to the person who forwarded you the email.
You might need to copy and paste the original sender’s email address into the recipient address field (To:).
— Heloise
Mantra man
Dear Heloise: Today’s mantra: I can, I must, I will.
— Brad W. in Pennsylvania
Brad, great thought. A mantra is a word or phrase repeated to help your concentration or meditation. Thinking positive can lead to acting positive and, ultimately, success.
— Heloise
