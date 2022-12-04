Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My husband and I love each other very much, but we have grown apart for a while now. I’ve done my best to be a good and loving wife, yet it seems to be hard for him to give me physical affection. He says he loves me and doesn’t want to be without me, yet we physically seem to be 1,000 miles away.

I try to be affectionate, but it seems like it’s “whatever” for him. I don’t feel connected to him and feel like we’re more just friends and partners. Over time, I have given up and don’t bother with being affectionate anymore. We have a young child together, and I don’t want to divorce. I’ve told him how I feel 100 times over the years, and he says that he’ll try in the future. But he never is able to give me what I need.

