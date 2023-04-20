Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My husband and I recently had a heated argument because he threw away some things that I was going to send off to family. It escalated, and as I was trying to walk away, he grabbed me by the shoulders and roughly pushed me up against the wall ... somehow then (I think he kind of threw me, but everything happened really fast) I was hitting the floor and crying.

My friends all want me to go to the police. We have a 13-year-old son, and I don’t know what to do.

