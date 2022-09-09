Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I recently had my 50th birthday. My boyfriend and I have been dating for seven years, with a two-year break. His friend recently asked me if my boyfriend gave me a present from him. I hadn’t received the present, so I didn’t say anything to my boyfriend, hoping maybe time just got away from us and he forgot. It has been over six weeks now, and still nothing. There is no chance my boyfriend is jealous of his friend in any way.

Could my boyfriend be holding an old grudge from our past breakup? We broke up because of a trauma of mine that he did not handle well; he ended up disrespecting me rather than consoling me. There are some other things I feel he is shielded about, but this feels different. Is he stealing my present, or is there something I’m not getting? This seems out of character for him. I don’t want to be in a one-sided or dishonest relationship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.