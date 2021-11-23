Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for six years.
We’re older, and it’s the third marriage for both of us.
At first, my husband was very passionate, loving and anxious to please. We took a lot of trips and went out to eat and socialize regularly.
Gradually, over the past three years, he has moved into the guest bedroom, and we haven’t had sex at all.
We rarely go anywhere together anymore, and he is content to spend most of the day looking at his phone.
He gets annoyed when I try to talk to him about our relationship.
He does a lot of the cooking, cleaning and house maintenance. We seem to have settled into a platonic relationship, much to my dismay.
I want to know how to rekindle our relationship and start to live again.
— Feeling Just
Like a Roommate
Dear Feeling Just Like a Roommate: You have to take hold of your relationship and your life and happiness.
Insist that your husband sit down with you for an uninterrupted conversation — no phones allowed — and express to him just what you wrote in your letter.
Try not to be accusatory, and avoid saying, “You do this” and, “You don’t do that.”
Instead, make “I” statements, such as, “I’m feeling just like a roommate” or, “I don’t feel fulfilled when we don’t have sex, we don’t travel and we rarely go anywhere together.”
His response will tell you everything.
Of course, don’t rule out couples therapy to get professional insights, which can be very helpful.
Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.