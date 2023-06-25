Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Where do I even start with a mother like mine? She tries WAY too hard to be funny, and I usually end up being the butt of her jokes, which, as a shy introvert, I’m not crazy about. I’ve backed off on sharing news about what’s going on in my life because for whatever reason, she feels compelled to make my business everyone else’s business (including personal medical stuff), and worse, anytime she offers me any financial assistance (I don’t ask; she offers), she always manages to turn it around and make me feel guilty for needing help.

At one point, she even brought me to tears when my insurance wouldn’t cover one of my medications, and she offered to pay for it just to complain about how expensive I was — right in front of the cashier. I’ve tried to talk to her repeatedly about how bad she makes me feel, but she just dismisses me as being “too sensitive.” I’m borderline ready to just cut her off, but I’m wondering if there’s a different way I can approach this since she won’t listen to me.

