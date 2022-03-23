Ken Hart, the retired pastor who jump-started the Highlands Church a couple of decades ago, considered himself a bit of a hippie when Uncle Sam came calling for him with a “greetings” telegram.
It propelled him on his way to Vietnam as a combat infantry sergeant with 1st Cavalry.
That was more than 50 years ago and when he heard about an Antelope Valley Wellbeing Coalition putting on a “Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Day,” he mused to himself, “I don’t need it. I don’t need any healing.”
Friends induced him to come along to the event at Poncitlan Square. He boarded a van driven by Marine veteran Tony Tortolano, who is always doing veteran things. Retired pastor Hart, combat infantry vet, was stunned.
People lined the streets. Sheriff’s deputies were saluting. The fire station at Poncitlán Square hoisted a flag atop the hook-and-ladder.
The Young Marines cheered. Hundreds held signs.
“I was moved to tears,” Hart said. “I didn’t think I would be so moved.”
Event planners called in experts, the AV Vietnam Memorial Team organized by Stacia Nemeth, Linda Willis and Michael Bertell, another Vietnam combat grunt, 101st Airborne Division. Bertell heads up the Point Man Antelope Valley talking group.
“There is healing at our group,” he said of the group that meets, Tuesday nights, in the Board from at AV College. “All veterans are welcome.”
Rep. Mike Garcia, a Navy fighter pilot in the Iraq War, was there, with Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Mayor Steve Hofbauer, representatives for LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and state Sen. Scott Wilk.
Yes, the Vietnam veterans, they were there.
Hundreds of them, walking through a welcome home line of a couple hundred more, with representation from all the Valley’s veteran support groups.
A couple of Iraq War veterans who weren’t born when the Vietnam War ended in 1975, Sgt. Alejandro Castillo and Cpl. Krishna Flores, USMC, brainstormed the idea with Lisa Sarno, a Wellbeing Coalition volunteer whose dad served in Vietnam.
“I wanted to honor my father’s service,” Sarno said.
Castillo and Flores wanted the big welcome home that was denied to most of the Vietnam veterans who came home one at a time — and sometimes to scorn.
One of the moving moments was signaled by the return from the VA Hospital, of Vietnam veteran Walter Sapp, a retired Coast Guard lieutenant commander.
He fought with the “Brown Water Navy” in Vietnam and survived agent orange and a year’s fight with COVID. People cheered his return to the community.
National Vietnam Veterans Day is next Tuesday, observed by Congress and presidential proclamation, but the Antelope Valley always backs its own veterans in a big way and a Vietnam veterans dinner is set for 4-8 p.m., Friday evening, at the Chimbole Cultural Center. To RSVP, you can call 661-917-4158. For non-veterans, a ticket is $20.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
