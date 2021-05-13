The powerful pandemic is forcing people to make decisions, such as: Do you want to work at the office or at home?
The ever-educational Wall Street Journal brought to the surface how we humans best like to spend our working time in a splendid piece on Monday.
Rachel Feintzeig offers some 21st-century options. The computer age, with its gift of email, is changing the business world and I can promote the best and worst arguments for office and home, gathered from seven decades of playing journalism.
The office argument is this: It promotes togetherness — one of the favorite words in this era where everyone worries about transmission of the Coronavirus to and from others.
It’s complicated: Even if you are comfortable with your employer’s plans for Covid safety, some companies will, at least ostensibly, give workers a choice. Others will ratchet up the pressure or dole out ultimatums.
The big question is: “Will it kill my career if I stay home?”
Feintzeig suggests that the variables feel infinite, the stuff of life: That workout you can now sneak in each morning, the leisurely walk to the bus stop with your kid, the exodus of $15 sad desk salads from your lunch routine. But also, wasn’t the chatter and the camaraderie at the office the thing that made work feel almost fun?
The good news — and the bad news, for the indecisive among us — is that we’re in a unique moment.
If you feel strongly about the decision, you can lobby the company: “Allow me to work remotely.”
Some 43% of 1,046 remote workers surveyed in March by insurer Prudential said they would be nervous about their job security if they stayed home while others returned to in-person.
Nearly nine out of 10 workers in the same survey said they want to work from home at least once a week after the pandemic subsides: One in three said they wouldn’t work from home — at least not every day. Then again, is having no commute the answer? Harvard Business School professor Ashley Whillans says preserving some sort of physical transition between work and home helps us set boundaries.
Over the past month, Ethan Tyler a corporate affairs director in Girdwood, Alaska, was excited to hear his company was bringing everyone back at least three days in June. He can’t wait to get in his car and make the hour-long trip to his Anchorage office.
