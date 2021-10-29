Dear Heloise: With Halloween so near, it’s important to remind people to examine the candy in their children’s bag. The year before last, my eight-year-old daughter brought home a marijuana cigarette in her bag. I stand on the sidewalk and let my three children approach the doors, but I have no idea where the cigarette came from nor who would hand out marijuana.
The children enjoy Halloween so much, but now I’m uncertain about letting them go trick-or-treating this year. They’re really looking forward to Halloween, because I wouldn’t let them go out last year due to COVID. If they go out, I fully intend to check everything in their bags.
— Doreen T., El Paso, Texas
Doreen, that’s a good idea. Check to make certain they have not received anything that could harm them. While it’s rare, it does occasionally happen that a child gets something they shouldn’t have or that could possibly hurt them.
— Heloise
Records
Dear Heloise: I have records: 45s, 78s and 33s. They have a lot of grime, dirt and dust on them. What is a good way to clean them?
— Diane R., Southwick, Massachusetts
Diane, there are several ways to clean them. Here is one of them.
1. Use distilled water and a mild dish soap.
2. Mix the soap and water together. With a synthetic chamois, dip it into the soapy mixture and, with small circles, gently clean the surface of the record. Some people use the soft pads of their fingers, but either method should work.
3. Rinse with water, making certain you have all of the soap off the surface.
4. Take a dry cotton T-shirt (clean, freshly washed and dried) and gently pat the surface of the record to absorb the water. Allow to air dry for at least two hours.
— Heloise
Wooden floors
Dear Heloise: Recently a reader asked how to protect her wooden floors. Well, shoes with treads can pick up small rocks, gravel and bits of metal that then wreaks havoc with wooden floors.
— Genevieve B., Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Website
Dear Readers: Have you been to my website recently? There are recipes, animal news and other interesting topics to explore. Visit www.Heloise.com
— Heloise
Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com. I can’t answer your letter personally but will use the best hints received in my column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.