Dear Heloise: It seems like there is always a significant amount of lotion left in a plastic bottle that won’t pump or pour out.
In the past, I have added water and mixed it to thin it so that it would pour into another container. This, of course, dilutes it some, making it less effective.
This last time I thought I would try microwaving it a few seconds to warm it enough to thin somewhat. It worked great.
It poured easily and returned to its normal consistency when it cooled.
Toilet seat dilemma
Dear Heloise: I used to get upset with my husband, as he would not put the toilet seat up and I would have a wet seat.
I gave up the battle — not worth the frustration — and started wiping the seat with toilet paper before I used it. That was great.
Then I finally realized I was wasting too much toilet paper — some to wipe the seat, then some to wipe myself.
Now after I use the toilet, I put the seat up for him. I put it down for myself and back up for him.
— Jackie,
Colorado Springs, Colo.
Emergency: iPhone
Dear Heloise: Your message regarding persons falling alone: If they have an iPhone with Siri that they have nearby, merely yell, “Help.” Or speak, “Contact message.”
This is the best, quickest way to get assistance with an iPhone.
Truly a lifesaver. Thanks.
— N.T.S., via email
Sleeves for newspapers
Dear Heloise: I didn’t use to do this, but now I save the plastic newspaper sleeves for a week and then put them in the newspaper slot for the paper delivery person. He said it saves him a lot to reuse them.
— Ruthanne, via email
Ruthanne, thank you for the suggestion for reusing newspaper sleeves.
Every bit of recycling that we do is good for our planet. Here’s another great reader hint.
— Heloise
Dear Heloise: Today in your column someone made a suggestion for the plastic bag that newspapers come in.
I use these bags when I walk my dog to pick up his poop. I usually take two bags with me. They work so much better than the dog bags you buy.
— J.K. in California
More on passwords
Dear Heloise: If you advise your readers to choose passwords that include both numbers and letters, the combinations are endless.
— Sue, via email
Sue, so many of you have written to me with great suggestions on safe passwords. It is so helpful, because passwords have become important in our lives today.
— Heloise
Ice cream hint
Dear Heloise: In response to the writer who says the ice cream in the freezer is too hard: I’ve found that if you store ice cream in the freezer door, the consistency is perfect. Keep the tips coming.
— Paul, via email
