We take for granted that when we flick on a switch, the lights come on; when we turn on the faucet, the water fills our glass.
It is never good, though, to hear that ominous sound of surging water in the pipes beneath your house when you have not turned on the faucet.
It is never good to have a water pipe break, but it is especially bad during a pandemic surge when plumbing companies, like everyone else, are shorthanded.
My house, built in 1929, had one of its 93-year-old pipes give way last week, with water forming a small lake in the xeriscaped backyard.
I am blessed with the best neighbors ever, Rich and Michele, and Rich turned off the water and donned his rubber boots to dig up the yard and find the source of the leak.
He dug a small trench and found the broken pipe. There was good news and bad news. The good news was that the pipe ran to a spigot by the back garage that I never use.
Thus, there was no need to replace the pipe or dig up the entire backyard — just cut the pipe and cap it at the point where it leaves the house.
The bad news: That job was a little beyond Rich’s level of expertise. He had already gone way above and beyond normal neighborly kindness, so I thanked him profusely and told him I would call a pro.
I called a national firm with a well-known name, but because it was Saturday and they were shorthanded, they said they could come Monday.
With no water, I decided to head out of town for the weekend and stay in a motel.
I returned Monday and the fellow from the big-name plumbing company showed up.
I showed him how Rich had already done the preliminary work — digging up the yard and locating the problem — all we needed was to cut and cap the pipe.
He said he would need to get his supervisor to look at it. He left and returned. “My supervisor says we can do it for $1,385.”
Normally not one to be rude, I turned around and walked back into the house.
He knocked on the door. “My supervisor says we can discount it to $850.”
Now, think about the situation. Half the Valley, it seems, is out sick with Omicron. I had already spent money on two nights in a motel, and who knows if I could find anybody else available to come out that day.
I decided I would rather spend a week in a motel than give a nickel to these people. If you could do it for $850, why did you tell me $1,385 in the first place?
This really infuriated me. You’re going to gouge people during a pandemic? I am fortunate enough to be able to afford it, but what if it were someone living from Social Security check to Social Security check?
Neighbor Rich knew an independent plumber named Fred.
I called Fred, and he showed up in 20 minutes. Fred is old school, a straight shooter. He fixed the problem and charged $225.
When I gave him a check, he realized I was the newspaper columnist. “You knew my dad,” he said.
“Who was your dad?”
“Arnie Rodio,” he replied.
Of course I knew Arnie Rodio, a longtime Lancaster City Councilman. Everybody knew Arnie Rodio.
I was very glad to meet Fred Rodio, and glad he’s an old school plumber who saved me more than $1,000.
Next time, I will call him first.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.